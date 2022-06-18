Video
Recipe

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Mehedy Hasan Corporate Executive Chef Walton group

Mehedy Hasan Corporate Executive Chef Walton group









Waffles

Ingredients:
*    2 cups all-purpose flour
*    3/4 cup sugar
*    3-1/2 tsp baking powder
*    2 large eggs, separated
*    1-1/2 cups whole milk
*    1 cup butter, melted
*    1 tsp  vanilla extract
*    Sliced fresh strawberries or syrup


Method:
1.    In a bowl, combine flour, sugar and baking powder. In another bowl, lightly beat egg yolks. Add milk, butter and vanilla; mix well. Stir into dry ingredients just until combined. Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form; fold into batter.
2.    Bake in a preheated waffle iron according to manufacturer's directions until golden brown. Serve with strawberries or syrup.






Yogut Fruit Parfaits

Ingredients:
*    1/3 cup Vanilla Yogurt
*    1 Cup Fresh Strawberries in Juice
*    1 Pint Fresh Blackberries
*    1Pint 2 Fresh Raspberries
*    1 Pint Blueberries and
*    1 Cup Good Quality Granola



Method:
Layer 1/3 cup vanilla yogurt into the bottom each of 4 tall glasses. Combine defrosted strawberries and juice with fresh berries. Alternate layers of fruit and granola with yogurt until glasses are filled to the top. Serve parfaits immediately to keep granola crunchy.



