Waffles



Ingredients:

* 2 cups all-purpose flour

* 3/4 cup sugar

* 3-1/2 tsp baking powder

* 2 large eggs, separated

Recipe

* 1 cup butter, melted

* 1 tsp vanilla extract

* Sliced fresh strawberries or syrup





Method:

1. In a bowl, combine flour, sugar and baking powder. In another bowl, lightly beat egg yolks. Add milk, butter and vanilla; mix well. Stir into dry ingredients just until combined. Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form; fold into batter.

2. Bake in a preheated waffle iron according to manufacturer's directions until golden brown. Serve with strawberries or syrup.













Yogut Fruit Parfaits



Recipe

* 1/3 cup Vanilla Yogurt

* 1 Cup Fresh Strawberries in Juice

* 1 Pint Fresh Blackberries

* 1Pint 2 Fresh Raspberries

* 1 Pint Blueberries and

* 1 Cup Good Quality Granola







Method:

