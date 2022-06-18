

Save money save life, say no to tobacco

Unfortunately widespread use of tobacco could not be stopped as it would be taken by persons who influenced the society through their role-model and celebrity image in ages. Undeniably, tobacco use by them sent wrong signal to the young generation which is a significant part of society.

About 7,000 types of chemicals have been identified in tobacco smoke, of which about 250 are so harmful that can even lead one to death through incurable diseases.

On the other hand, Paan (betel leaf) an after-food mouth freshener, is a common treat in many households in this sub-continent. Apart from traditional uses,paan has also many health benefits. A typical paan contains coconut powder, gulkand (sweetened rose petals), cloves, saunf (fennel), and red katha paste. Other variants contain tobacco and areca nut, both of which are harmful and carcinogenic in nature and hence, should be avoided.

Going back to roots, paan was originated due to its digestive properties. It would really give some relief to those who felt discomfort after a heavy meal.

The components of paan such as Betel nut, and saunf possess individual herbal qualities and together make a healthy combination which can be consumed post-dinner or lunch maintaining a gap of at least 30 minutes.

Bangladeshis are used to paan for a long time. Senior citizens and young people are fond of paan with jorda, sadapata,catechu and Lime.

Tobacco and tobacco products cause heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, cataracts, pneumonia, stomach cancer, kidney disease and many other preventable diseases and deaths worldwide.

Sheikh Hasina, honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh declared in South Asian Speakers' Summit-2016 that Bangladesh would be tobacco free by 2040. Bangladesh government enacted Tobacco Control (TC) law and according to it smoking is prohibited in all public places and public transports including government offices, educational institutes, hospital and clinic buildings, restaurants, and all mechanized public transports.

Owners of public places and public transports are responsible for making their premises smoke free and displaying of `no smoking' signage to comply with the law.

Dhaka Ahsania Mission conducted the survey to assess the compliance scenario of TC law at restaurants in Dhaka city and provide evidence-based information to the policymakers and law enforcement authorities for taking appropriate measures.

A cross sectional observation survey was conducted in June 2019. A census of restaurants in Dhaka City was carried out to establish the sampling frame. The required sample size was determined using standardized formula and samples (restaurants) were selected using systematic sampling technique.

Trained enumerators collected information using a standardized pre-tested checklist. Information were collected from 371 restaurants of Dhaka City. All common places observed including - entrance area, area(s) with tables and seating, hallway(s), restroom(s), stairs, cash counter, lift. Average observation time was 34 minutes, minimum was 23 minutes and maximum was 48 minutes. For the young generation the attractive places are restaurants and hotels, now-a-days, where they can find privacy. In lucrative decorated smoking zone they enjoy with tobacco elements. But this is very harmful for their health and dead rate increasing day by day.

It is widely believed that the most effective way to reduce tobacco use is to raise the prices of all tobacco products through tax increases that lower their affordability. Higher prices will discourage youth from initiating tobacco use and encourage current users to quit.







