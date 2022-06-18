

Summer Camp 2022 celebrated

Students registered and joined the camp activities at the DPS STS Senior section that took place from June 05 to 12, 2022. Be Aquaman (Swimming Camp); Cricket Mania (Batting, Fielding And Bowling); Win The Ping Pong Ball (TT); Football Camp (Specialized Skills Included); Smashing Mania (The Badminton Guru); Basketball Agiles; Chess Master Class; Volleyball Protagonist and The Karate Kid (Karate Crash Course) - were the ten exhilarating activities where students from grades 01 to 09 took part wholeheartedly. Each student was allowed to take part in a maximum of two activities.



Also, the DPS STS Pre-primary Summer Camp was held recently for the Pre-primary students in the DPS STS Junior section. Students from different schools registered and took part in several camp activities from music, dancing, movies, cooking, splash pool and many more that were integrated into the theme 'Seasons'. The children enjoyed the activities of this summer camp. These activities were educational, social and physical which aided in the holistic development of the students as well as helped them to create or discover something they were interested in.

Regarding this initiative, DPS STS Principal Dr Shivananda CS said - "We are very happy to receive such gleeful and enthusiastic response from the students and their guardians, centering the unique summer camp. Such initiatives can have immensely positive impact on children's physical and mental growth, and give them a scope to break free of the ordinary, attain clarity of thoughts, make new friends and learn to cherish the beauty of different seasons. Summer Camp 2022 was a successful initiative, and we look forward to organizing it in the coming years as well".





