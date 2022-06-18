Video
Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 5:27 PM
Home Life & Style

Blue fest delight in rainy season

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Life & Style Report

Ashar, the third Month of our Bangla Calendar is emotionally linked with the Bangali people. This is the month which is known as rainy season to us. The month is the symbol of love as we want us to be drenched in love when the rain starts pouring. Ashar brings up joy for us and at the same time also invites problems.
According to the Bengali calendar, the rainy season starts from the first day of Ashar, but we meet the rain in the months of Baishakh and Jyastha. The rain water blows with the wind of Kalbaishakhi. Due to the effects of climate change, the Bengali season is also showing whimsy nowadays. However, eighty percent of the rainfall in this country is still in the two months of Ashar-Shravan, in the rainy season.
The form of rain that has fascinated the poets, writers and artists of this country for ages can be seen only in the rainy season. It is not too late to conquer the mind of rain by overcoming the annoyance of various disturbances in life including movement.
In this month, suddenly the clouds turn dark and cover the sky and start heavy rain fall.  The fragrance of rain came through the wind.
All water bodies including rivers, canals and beels of riverine Bengal are filled with water. Shapla-padma and hundreds of anonymous aquatic flowers will bloom in it.
Due to the incessant rains, the surroundings will soon become moist and soft. The fresh green will soften the cosmos of Bengal. In the rainy season, many villages are still exposed to the call of frogs. Rain anklets on tin rice will create Rinijini music. Someone new to music, literature, painting will retain this beauty.
Like the world poet Rabindranath Tagore, in this Ashar, everyone's heart is moved by the pool of youthful green and blue. The color blue easily evokes a calm feeling in the mind. The color blue is used to express nobility, peace, unity, harmony, etc. Blue is the color of dreamers, creators, artists and inventors.
The blue color releases certain chemicals into the brain that keep the brain calm and helps to reduce blood pressure and heart rate. For the first time in Bangladesh, the fashion brand Bishwo Rang, which is loved by fashion conscious people, has organized "Blue Festival" to bring out this blue.
Bishwo Rang has always been a pioneer in the celebration of Utsav Parvan for 26 long years.
On the occasion of "Blue Festival", sarees, three-pieces, single kameez, Punjabi, fatwa, shirts, etc., have been highlighted with floral motifs inspired by the blue flowers taken from nature. Comfortable cotton, linen, voile, slab cloth has been used in the cloths. In addition to blue, there is a unique use of natural colors in the garments and as a means of work  tie-dye, block, batik, applique, cutwork, screenprint, etc came.


