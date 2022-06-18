

According to the Bengali calendar, the rainy season starts from the first day of Ashar, but we meet the rain in the months of Baishakh and Jyastha. The rain water blows with the wind of Kalbaishakhi. Due to the effects of climate change, the Bengali season is also showing whimsy nowadays. However, eighty percent of the rainfall in this country is still in the two months of Ashar-Shravan, in the rainy season. Blue fest delight in rainy season

In this month, suddenly the clouds turn dark and cover the sky and start heavy rain fall. The fragrance of rain came through the wind.

All water bodies including rivers, canals and beels of riverine Bengal are filled with water. Shapla-padma and hundreds of anonymous aquatic flowers will bloom in it.

Due to the incessant rains, the surroundings will soon become moist and soft. The fresh green will soften the cosmos of Bengal. In the rainy season, many villages are still exposed to the call of frogs. Rain anklets on tin rice will create Rinijini music. Someone new to music, literature, painting will retain this beauty.

The blue color releases certain chemicals into the brain that keep the brain calm and helps to reduce blood pressure and heart rate. For the first time in Bangladesh, the fashion brand Bishwo Rang, which is loved by fashion conscious people, has organized "Blue Festival" to bring out this blue.

On the occasion of "Blue Festival", sarees, three-pieces, single kameez, Punjabi, fatwa, shirts, etc., have been highlighted with floral motifs inspired by the blue flowers taken from nature. Comfortable cotton, linen, voile, slab cloth has been used in the cloths. In addition to blue, there is a unique use of natural colors in the garments and as a means of work tie-dye, block, batik, applique, cutwork, screenprint, etc came.





