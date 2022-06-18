Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

First two months of a newly wedded couple

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Women\'s Own Desk

First two months of a newly wedded couple

First two months of a newly wedded couple

No matter how long a courtship period you had with your partner before marriage or the number of years you have dated your lover, life takes a turn once you get married. You start sharing a roof (and your life) with your partner and in-laws, and you take your own time to adjust to this new lifestyle. Here are a few things that usually happen in the initial months of a marriage with every couple.
You discover their new habits
From the very first day of this conjugal bond, you will discover the habits of your partner which you never knew existed. What your partner does before hitting the bed, the way they behave in front of their parents, their morning rituals, their bathroom habits, and several other habits that might be weird for you. The first few months of your marriage would be all about observing and adapting to each other's style of living.
The first argument
Countless thoughts might trouble your mind the day you will have your first serious argument or fight with your partner. Have I made the right choice? Would it be right to apologise and adjust? Whom should I confess about this fight? Oh, wait! Will my partner share this with his parents? But slowly and gradually, as your relationship stands the test of time, you find ways to deal with little quarrels.
Money matters
You both might have different spending habits and might have to struggle a little to find a middle path after tying the knot. You might not like your husband's frugal ways of living or he might raise eyebrows when you splurge on online shopping. It would take some time and serious discussions to figure out a mutually acceptable way of managing the finances.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
First two months of a newly wedded couple
Women entrepreneurship gains pace thru e-commerce
An initiative to empower women in e-commerce’
10 female researchers awarded
Winning goal with music
Girl Guides Association out to improve girls’ skill
Festival of Resilience: People, Planet and Possibilities
Budget’s mother, child support fund to benefit more


Latest News
Youth commits suicide in Chapainawabganj
Israel warplanes hit Hamas military sites in Gaza after rocket fire
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
Biman cancels all London-bound flights until June 22
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies
Most Read News
Govt allocates Tk 80 lakh, 26,000 packets of dry food for flood-hit people
Army deployed in Sylhet, Sunamganj to rescue flood-trapped people
Unipolar world order gone forever, Putin says
Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Campaign -2022
Cancellation of Odhikar’s registration thoroughly wrongheaded
Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash speaks at a discussion
SUST Press Club gets new body
SSC, equivalent exams postponed for worsening flood
Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]bd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft