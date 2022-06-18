

First two months of a newly wedded couple

You discover their new habits

From the very first day of this conjugal bond, you will discover the habits of your partner which you never knew existed. What your partner does before hitting the bed, the way they behave in front of their parents, their morning rituals, their bathroom habits, and several other habits that might be weird for you. The first few months of your marriage would be all about observing and adapting to each other's style of living.

The first argument

Countless thoughts might trouble your mind the day you will have your first serious argument or fight with your partner. Have I made the right choice? Would it be right to apologise and adjust? Whom should I confess about this fight? Oh, wait! Will my partner share this with his parents? But slowly and gradually, as your relationship stands the test of time, you find ways to deal with little quarrels.

Money matters

You both might have different spending habits and might have to struggle a little to find a middle path after tying the knot. You might not like your husband's frugal ways of living or he might raise eyebrows when you splurge on online shopping. It would take some time and serious discussions to figure out a mutually acceptable way of managing the finances. No matter how long a courtship period you had with your partner before marriage or the number of years you have dated your lover, life takes a turn once you get married. You start sharing a roof (and your life) with your partner and in-laws, and you take your own time to adjust to this new lifestyle. Here are a few things that usually happen in the initial months of a marriage with every couple.You discover their new habitsFrom the very first day of this conjugal bond, you will discover the habits of your partner which you never knew existed. What your partner does before hitting the bed, the way they behave in front of their parents, their morning rituals, their bathroom habits, and several other habits that might be weird for you. The first few months of your marriage would be all about observing and adapting to each other's style of living.The first argumentCountless thoughts might trouble your mind the day you will have your first serious argument or fight with your partner. Have I made the right choice? Would it be right to apologise and adjust? Whom should I confess about this fight? Oh, wait! Will my partner share this with his parents? But slowly and gradually, as your relationship stands the test of time, you find ways to deal with little quarrels.Money mattersYou both might have different spending habits and might have to struggle a little to find a middle path after tying the knot. You might not like your husband's frugal ways of living or he might raise eyebrows when you splurge on online shopping. It would take some time and serious discussions to figure out a mutually acceptable way of managing the finances.