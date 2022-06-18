Video
An initiative to empower women in e-commerce'

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Women's Own Report

An initiative to empower women in e-commerce’

An initiative to empower women in e-commerce’

To make a difference, USAID Bangladesh and UNDP Accelerator Lab joined hands together and with support from the 'Economic Bureau's POWER (Providing Opportunities for Women's Economic Rise) initiative, established the 'Empowering Women in E-Commerce' programme.
The eight-day training programme took place virtually from  May 21 to  May 29. As completion of the 'Empowering Women in E-Commerce' programme USAID Bangladesh and  UNDP Accelerator Lab organised an in-person closing ceremony in a city hotel on June 12.
Through this program, USAID Bangladesh and UNDP Accelerator Lab supported 100+ women entrepreneurs engaged in e-commerce businesses to enhance their leadership, business, and financial management skills through eight-day interactive virtual training on boarding key trainers in the field.
The virtual training covered vital aspects including developing e-commerce business ideas, mechanisms of acquiring formal trade licenses, and how to acquire bank loans for their businesses. USAID Bangladesh and UNDP Accelerator Lab has also decided to extend support to selected women entrepreneurs by facilitating them to acquire trade licenses, establish their own websites, and receive opportunities to learn further about e-commerce business growth through U.S. based MOOCs.
The women entrepreneurs shared  their experience in the programme where special guests participated in a panel session on "Making E-Commerce Work for Women - Looking Ahead".


« PreviousNext »

