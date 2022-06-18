

10 female researchers awarded

The award was given at a award giving ceremony hosted by icddr,b at its Sasakawa Auditorium in Mohakhali of the capital on June 14.

The ten awardees got the awards worth USD 400,000 given by the icddr,b in commemoration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and in celebration of icddr,b's 60 years of scientific brilliance.

This research grant is the first initiative of its kind to build a new generation of women researchers and scientists in Bangladesh.

The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had great admiration for icddr,b, which was earlier known as the Cholera Research Laboratory, and used to involve icddr,b whenever there was a public health crisis in Bangladesh.

He also believed that it was crucial for women to be engaged in science. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is one of the Visionary Leaders in the World encourages women empowerment to build a new generation of women researchers and scientists in Bangladesh.

The ten award winners : Dr Tanjila Karim, Chest Diseases Hospital, Chattogram for her project title: Efficacy of S-Condom Uterine Tamponade Using Air Media in Controlling Atraumatic Postpartum Haemorrhage (PPH): A Randomized Control Trial and its Acceptability Among Healthcare Providers

Ms Tahmina Sultana, Bangladesh Institute of Governance & Management for Assessment of the Utilization of Gavi-funded Birthing Room Facility at Community Clinics and the Service Recipients' Perception

Ms Wasifa Tasnim Shamma, University of Dhaka for her project "Developing a Replicable Evidence Base e-health Model for The Transgender Community in Bangladesh"

Mst Nurjahan Khatun, Mawlana Bhasani Science and Technology University Tangail for Health Care Needs and Vulnerabilities of Female Prisoners: A Study of Selected Jails in Bangladesh

Dr Mossamet Kamrun Nesa, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology for the project of The assessment of vulnerable areas in the Sylhet Division for childhood undernutrition

Dr Nowshin Papri, icddr,b for A prognostic scoring system to predict respiratory insufficiency among Guillain-Barré syndrome patients in low- and middle- income countries

Dr Shahria Hafiz Kakon, icddr,b who wrote on Impact of Unsupervised Digital Screen Time on Physical, Mental and Social Health of School Going Children of Bangladesh during COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr Kamrun Nahar Koly, icddr,b for The Mental Health Nexus between Household Stress and Gender-Based Violence: A Concept Note on the Impact of COVID-19

Dr Nurun Nahar Naila, icddr,b for the Status of sensory and motor nerve conduction in children with malnutrition

Ms Gulshan Ara, icddr,b for her project title of Linking health and nutritional status of adolescent girls (10-19 years) with the livelihood profiles of households in rural Bangladesh.













