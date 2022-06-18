Video
Winning goal with music

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Shahadat Hossain

Winning goal with music

Winning goal with music

Economics always connect a student to a vast arena of learning. However, it is said that Economics is one of the hardest subjects for university level students. Many students struggle to manage time for roaming on his or her comfort zone.
But putting the effort to prevail complex theory of Market socialism, Malthusian economics or Laissez-faire capitalism, Priyanka successfully able to overcome various issues aiming to flap at her comport zone. And it is music.
Subnum Mustary Priyanka is studying bachelor in social science at economics department in Jahangirnagar University. She is also a regular performer on Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, private television Channel I, Banglavision.
From early ages of Priyanka, her father Yakub Hossain Babla noticed a strong fascination of Priyanka to music and started providing necessary guidance. Babla was able to put Priyanka on the right truck as he himself is a listed artist at Bangladesh television and Bangladesh Betar.
'My father was my first preceptor and my sole inspiration to music', said Priyanka while reminiscing her way to musical world.
When Priyanka grew up, her father's direction helped largely while addressing her into television and radio programmes. Later, Priyanka took her traineeship from renowned Bangladeshi film lyricist, music director and film director Milton Khondokar.
Priyanka currently studying 'Nazrul' final year at Chayanaut Sangeet Biddayatan following the intense alacrity to learn the core rule of delivering a verse on a magical way. Professional singer Priyanka enjoys her musical performances on a stage than television, radio or any pre-record show.
'In a live stage show, an artist has the chance to set the atmosphere that helps him or her to express enthusiasm over the performance. It also gives a chance to deliver what an audience expect from the performer', Priyanka said.
She also believed that stage performances give her the freedom to experiment with any of the prerecorded songs. Because a singer can sing a verse differently, improvise or even change lyrics to fit the location of the performance.
Priyanka usually performs modern songs. But she does Nazrul sangeet, folk-type songs also.
Among the most popular fundamental songs of Priyanka, Ek Prithibi Bhalobasha, Tomar Icche Gulo, Piriter Oojon, Chirol Sundori received notable response from the audiences.  
Besides, she covered more than a hundred songs of renowned singers in the country, which were telecasted and aired on different television and radio channels in the country.
Terming the experience on performing television sets as 'different from other medium', Priyanka said, 'When I perform on television, I think the whole world is watching me. This feeling cannot be expressed in words. But I have to aware about my expressions alongside vocal representation in front of the television camera.'
Along the professional career on music, Priyanka tries to become up-to-date about the current musical progressiveness on both home and aboard industry.
Priyanka lamented on the current situation of our native music industry-which is being turned into music video dependent, according to her.
'People are justifying a song in terms of the video, acting quality on a music video. Therefore, a quality song sometimes become underrated while a sub-standard song gains popularity for its attractive cinematography', she claimed.
While talking about her plan to work with music industry, she said, 'I want to offer such a short of music that belong to our own culture.'
However, the concrete social barrier to women, especially for the music or cinema-based performers, always upset Priyanka. She wants to break the established taboo against women.


