

Shadow Friend

I haven't written- it has been so long since,

My pen didn't kiss his lover's crimson cheeks.

Why should I write?

I'm not a writer; I know only to love!

And so I'm afraid to play-

With those sophisticated feelings of her heart.



Then what should I do?

Should I forget you?

Or should I rather spend the rest of my days being a shadow-friend.

I shall look when you will laugh,

I will cry when you'll get hurt.

If wind blows through your open window,

Just think that as the touch of my breath.

We shall see each other when the flowers will bloom;

Two separate pair of eyes- looking at the same moon. I haven't written- it has been so long since,My pen didn't kiss his lover's crimson cheeks.Why should I write?I'm not a writer; I know only to love!And so I'm afraid to play-With those sophisticated feelings of her heart.Then what should I do?Should I forget you?Or should I rather spend the rest of my days being a shadow-friend.I shall look when you will laugh,I will cry when you'll get hurt.If wind blows through your open window,Just think that as the touch of my breath.We shall see each other when the flowers will bloom;Two separate pair of eyes- looking at the same moon.