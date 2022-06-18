

Significance of studying Literature in today’s world



Additionally, the lives of legendary men will inspire you to know what they did for their countries despite a lot of criticism and still won. Literature can likewise bring you a strong inclination when you read an article composed by another author that you can connect with; what a staggering inclination to know that another person felt the very feelings and considerations you do. Literature stimulates the mind to think, dream and create in greater depths. Everyone should go to literature to relax their mind. Here, Charles Bukowski's quote can be mentioned - "Without literature, life is hell."



Our thinking horizon expands as we learn about different minds reading the same thing differently. e.g., someone might refer to the moon's beauty as natural. In another case, they might consider it a romantic relationship. So, we experience different perspectives. We analyze things critically. The sophisticated language of poetry is more enthralling than prose. Poetry from Shelley and Shakespeare is on a different stage.



From my point of view, literature is an expression of our culture. What we read reflects the way our society thinks and what's trending. It's not just limited to plays, dramas, and novels but also tackles the human rights of many people. Because of literature, many thinkers and writers have expressed concern about discrimination based on class, which led to radical changes that have shaped human rights. The scope of the issue is so extensive it's even the span of life could never be sufficient to cover it all. So, we can say, literature is an undiscovered science in itself.



There is a significant importance to English Literature. It's not just English; however, any language's literature should be considered. The Literature of any Language provides the same knowledge that English Literature Study gives us. Therefore, when we talk about the importance of English Literature, we are aware of the significance of English Literature and Literature from all cultures and languages. There are many reasons to look at it. Here are a few which provide information about the significance of English Literature and Literature from other languages:



* Literature reflects human values as well as beliefs and society.

* We can discover the typical human ways of understanding the world around us by reading literature.

* We can develop a deeper understanding of ourselves and our reactions since we often view our lives as those of the literature.

* When we read and come across essential distinctions, this lets us explore the thoughts and experiences of others who are separated from us due to time or social barriers.

* Literature contains human reactions and responses - in essays, poems, diaries, stories, and on the faces of stories. When we engage with and study these, we will learn more about the human mental psyche.

* If we can take this approach, we have the chance to find the pride we have in our communities and our cultures and gain respect for other's cultures, and become humble as we interact across different cultures.

* Literature is the art of stories and words and, in turn, reflects nature's beauty evident in the language, narratives, and very substance of creation.

* We may not always agree with the things we read or even agree with them in part. We study literature to determine the validity of a story against our beliefs about the world.

* We can develop the ability to discern between good and evil and be a part of the process of justice. The literature will not transform us into more effective, but it can aid us in our quest.

* Literature can entertain us.

* Literature can provide us with an opportunity for cultural literacy. Literary figures, plots, themes, genres, and movements are essential to our cultural heritage.

* Literature may help us discover hidden passions and talents.



According to Frederick Buechner, "The place God calls you to is where your deep gladness and the world's deep hunger meet." Studying literature is a vital part of fulfilling this calling for sure of us. Literature can help us improve as individuals as well as communities. And for that, it's worth the time.



Let me go into my field of interest, English Literature. When we dive into the wide variety of poems, novels, and plays that make up English Literature, we are reading works that have been around for centuries or generations and are still going strong because they're great. They convey something worth saying and do it with artistry sufficient to last as lesser works fade into darkness.



Literature is a part of our heritage of culture that is accessible to everyone and can enrich lives in many ways. When we've gotten past those barriers that make learning about literature seem intimidating, We discover that works of literature are often entertaining and beautiful and funny or even tragic. They can communicate profundity of thought, depth of emotion, and an insight into the author's character. They expand the limitations of our lives to reveal the lives of others who lived in different periods. They challenge us intellectually and emotionally and increase our understanding of the culture of our society and our individual lives.



The best thing is, from the write-ups of the past, we can see England (as an example) from our point of view, and we don't just see the nation and its people as they were, but we also absorb the culture of the day through the language as a whole and its grammar, vocabulary, and tone. We only need to think and explore the writings of Chaucer, Shakespeare, Boswell, Dickens, and Samuel Beckett to discover how they employ language to reflect the culture of their day.



Literature also offers glimpses into the past; the glimpses from Celtic Ireland from the poems from W. B. Yeats or even those of the Romans within Shakespeare's play, for instance, can lead us on a journey back to the beginnings of our society, and the sense of change and continuity that we gain from examining our history can help us gain a better knowledge of the modern world. Literature can enhance our experience in many other ways. London is a prime example. It is a lot more fascinating city when we can see London, famous to Dickens, Boswell, Johnson, and Shakespeare, in the background what we see today. The feeling we have for the natural world can be enhanced when a particular landscape brings to mind images of Wordsworth, Thomas Hardy, or Ted Hughes.



This world of English Literature comprises, aside from everything else, a staggering range of characters, ranging from the intelligent to disgusting - depictions of people from all walks of life who are engaged in all sorts of pursuits. Through their characters, great writers share their knowledge of human nature. We may be able to understand better people we are familiar with by recognizing the traits we've encountered in literature. Perhaps we can see that the behaviour of a confident man is like the behaviour of 'Antony' from Antony and Cleopatra or that a particular woman is very similar to 'The Wife of Bath' from Chaucer's Canterbury Tales. The recognition of these similarities can assist us in comprehending and accepting the other person.



Literary and museum masterpieces are not artefacts; they are not only studied for historical value. They last because they still emphasize the idea of embodying the period in the time when authors created the works. Every person who reads them is a brand new and distinct moment, and the work speaks to us right now by revealing the truths of life in general that is relevant to the present day. It doesn't take long before we find that a writer has written an individual who is similar to us, facing life's challenges similar to our own. When we get immersed in the challenges of a character, we tend to practice the difficulties that are to come in our own lives. When we feel moved by a poem, it can help us connect to feelings; That has remained in a state of silence due to a lack of expression or being forgotten in the routine of work and the grocery store and the traffic jam, even the TV News.



We can benefit from reading literature in a variety of ways. However, the most satisfying moments appear in times when we believe that the author has conveyed something personal to us, from one individual to another. These moments help to confirm our own experiences at the level that every day or mass media does not often attain.



So should we learn English Literature instead of simply reading it? It's not necessary to. However, when we visit new countries on our first visit, it helps to have books from people who have travelled before.



When we begin to read books, particularly older pieces, we must recognize that we are not likely to experience the immediate gratification we've come to expect from popular entertainment. We must try to adapt the writer's style of language and be able to appreciate the ideas he's providing. Critics can assist us in making the transition and assist in understanding by revealing something about the environment in which the piece was composed or about the writer's situation while they were writing it.



We may not appreciate every work of literature. There are occasions when reading the work of a critic is fascinating more than the actual piece. A reading of the work of a skilled critic can be stimulating for its own sake. Making an effort to form our unique ideas into essays can also be a rewarding experience. And just as great literature lasts, so too do the personal benefits gained by reading and writing about it.



If we decide to study it or just read it for pleasure, whenever we look back at our literary works, we're experiencing the fantastic richness. Not only museum pieces or works that are not living, but books we can purchase from book shops and libraries, borrow from them, or download on the internet to go through today, at the moment.



The writer is novelist and short story teller









