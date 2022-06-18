A ‘serial rapist’ arrested in Dhaka

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man accused in a case over raping a schoolgirl at gunpoint in Pirojpur district. Accused Shamim Hossain Mridha, 32, has been described by law enforcement agencies as a serial rapist.

Shamim, hailing from Pirojpur's Bhandaria upazila, was arrested on Thursday from Dhaka's Uttara, RAB said.

According to the police, Shamim raped the schoolgirl at gunpoint on June 11. The girl's mother filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Bhandaria police station in this regard following the crime. Students and teachers from the girls school also staged a human chain asking for justice for the victim.

Members from RAB Headquarters and a team of RAB-8 arrested Shamim from the capital. The arrestee has confessed his crime, saying that he raped the girl while she was returning home after exam at her school.

The accused fled the scene after the assault and hid in Dhaka to avoid arrest, according to the case. He also tried to rape a SSC examinee after breaking in to her house during wee hours on January 26, 2015. He also raped a madrassah student threatening with a chopper on November 1, 2017.

Shamim also harassed another madrassah student sexually on October 10, 2021.









