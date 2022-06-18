BFIU’s 20th Founding Anniv today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday extended her greetings to Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on 20 years of its founding, to be observed today.

In a message, the premier said: "I am pleased to announce that Bangladesh is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of BFIU to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing."

She wished continued prosperity of BFIU, a central agency to fight against money laundering (ML), terrorist financing (TF) and financing of proliferation (PF) of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

The Awami League government has announced a 'Zero Tolerance' policy to prevent corruption, terrorism and financing of terrorist activities as the constitution of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman directed the people of the country to keep away from consuming unearned income, she added.

In the light of international standards, Bangladesh's money laundering and prevention system of terrorist financing have been streamlined and the financial sector's intelligence agency, BFIU, has been established providing necessary freedom to carry out its activities, Sheikh Hasina said. -BSS









