Fire at Adamjee EPZ doused



Fire snaps gas supply at Narayanganj's Adamjee Export Processing Zone at 10:30am on Friday. photo : Observer

Fire service sources said the fire broke out at a gas pipeline at 7:35am. Being informed, nine firefighting units rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Abdullah Al Arefin, Deputy Director of Narayanganj Fire Service said there was no casualties reported so far in the fire incident as it broke out at a gas pipeline.

Abdullah Al Arefin said that 9 units of fire service including EPZ, Hajiganj and Mandalpara stations and 65 skilled workers brought the fire under control after trying for about 9 hours.

However, the cause of the fire is not yet known.















