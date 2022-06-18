Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 5:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM sends ‘Amrapali’ mangoes for Indian Prez, PM

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282

NEW DELHI, Jun 17: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 1,000 kilograms of 'Amropali' mangoes as a gift for President of India Ram Nath Kovind and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, official sources said.
"As a mark close friendship and goodwill gesture, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent the mangoes to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi," a senior diplomat of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi told BSS on Friday.
He said the mangoes were sent to the two dignitaries through "diplomatic Channel" (Indian ministry of external affairs) on Friday.
Bangladesh Prime Minister has sent 2,000 kilograms of 'Harivanga' mangoes for the President and Prime Minister of India last year.
'Amropali', a hybrid variety of mangoes, which mainly grows in Bangladesh's Rajshahi region, are very popular in Bangladesh for their flavour, juicy nature and taste.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In Tarantula Nebula, a stunning view of stars being born
A ‘serial rapist’ arrested in Dhaka
BFIU’s 20th Founding Anniv today
Fire at Adamjee EPZ doused
PM sends ‘Amrapali’ mangoes for Indian Prez, PM
Nearly 37m children displaced worldwide: UNICEF
Momen vows to help flood-stricken people
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs


Latest News
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
Biman cancels all London-bound flights until June 22
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies
Sylhet flood: Train, bus services suspended
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Most Read News
Govt allocates Tk 80 lakh, 26,000 packets of dry food for flood-hit people
Army deployed in Sylhet, Sunamganj to rescue flood-trapped people
Unipolar world order gone forever, Putin says
Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Campaign -2022
Cancellation of Odhikar’s registration thoroughly wrongheaded
Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash speaks at a discussion
SUST Press Club gets new body
SSC, equivalent exams postponed for worsening flood
Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft