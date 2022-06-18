Video
Saturday, 18 June, 2022
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The health authorities confirmed 29 more dengue cases in the 24 hours until Friday morning.
All the new patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 104 dengue patients, including 101 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
After a few months of low dengue figures, cases are creeping up again in Bangladesh.
This year, the DGHS has recorded 690 dengue cases and 586 recoveries so far. The directorate has not yet reported any death from the mosquito-borne viral disease.
Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.
However, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died in 2021.
Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas.
About 4 billion people, almost half of the world's population, live in areas with a risk of dengue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.    -UNB


