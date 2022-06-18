Video
Kupcho defies difficult winds to grab LPGA lead in Michigan

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267

WASHINGTON, JUNE 17: Jennifer Kupcho fired an eagle and seven birdies in a career-best nine-under-par 63 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic in Belmont, Michigan.
Kupcho, who made her first LPGA tour title in April a major as she won the Chevron Championship in Rancho Mirage, California, was impressive in gusty winds that pushed up the afternoon scores. The American poured in a long eagle putt at the 14th to reach nine-under, overtaking clubhouse leader Gerina Mendoza, who had seven birdies, an eagle and one bogey in her eight-under par 64 earlier in the day.
"I think I'm a pretty good wind player," Kupcho said. "That certainly helped and I love this golf course."
She said the key for her was to not try to alter the natural trajectory of her shots to compensate for the wind.
"I don't change my game plan at all," she said. "I just aim farther whatever way or take more club or less club. I just keep playing my game." She built momentum early, with back to back birdies at the first and second and two more birdies at the fourth and fifth -- one-putting her first five holes. She added another pair of birdies at eight and nine -- where she holed out from a bunker to make the turn six-under.
She followed a birdie at 13 with her eagle, then steered a steady course coming in. She saved par at the 16th and 17th, then three-putted for a final par at the par-five 18th.
"I don't know what golf course Jen is playing," said defending champion Nelly Korda, whose five-under-par 67 left her in a big group tied for seventh.    -AFP


