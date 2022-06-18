Video
Medvedev into Halle last-eight after another victory over Ivashka

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276

Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut (not pictured) during the men's singles quarter final match at the ATP 500 Halle Open tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, on June 17, 2022. photo: AFP

HALLE WESTFALEN, JUNE 17: World number one Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka for the second time in six days to reach the Halle grass court quarter-finals on Thursday.
Medvedev triumphed 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 over the 42nd-ranked Ivashka having also got the better of the Belarusian in the quarter-finals at 's-Hertogenbosch last week.
Top seed Medvedev fought off three set points at 4-5 in the opening set before going on to clinch it in a tie-break.
The second set was far more straightforward with the 26-year-old Russian wrapping up victory in one hour and 36 minutes.
"He is a great player," said Medvedev. "He had a lot of bad luck with injuries at the beginning of the season. At the end of last season he was playing really great tennis.
"I've known him since I was very young, we actually played each other in Futures, Challengers, and on the ATP Tour. He beat me once in Davis Cup, which is a really important tournament.
"He knows how to play well on grass, so I'm really happy that two times in a row I managed to pass a tough test."
Medvedev next faces seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the semi-finals.
Halle is a warm-up event for Wimbledon but Medvedev and his fellow Russian and Belarusian players won't be there after being banned following the invasion of Ukraine.    -AFP


