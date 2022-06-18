Video
India asks female coaches to chaperone athletes

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, JUNE 17: Indian sports authorities have told female coaches to chaperone women athletes on tour after a sexual harassment scandal shook the country's elite cycling community.
Top sprint team coach RK Sharma was sacked last week after an unnamed cyclist said he had attempted to "forcefully" coerce her into sex during a training camp in Slovenia.
On Wednesday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) ordered all national sports federations to send women coaches to accompany female athletes during domestic and international travel.
"The step has been taken after recent events came to light where certain female athletes have complained against their coaches during international trips," the SAI said in a statement.
"There is an expectation, at all times, of appropriate behaviour consistent with the core values of sportsmanship and appropriate moral conduct," it added.
The cyclist whose complaint led to Sharma's sacking returned from Slovenia this month saying that the coach's behaviour left her "extremely scared for my safety, wellbeing and life".    -AFP


