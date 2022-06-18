Irresponsible batting display brings shameful record for Bangladesh



Kemar Roach (2L) and Nkrumah Bonner (3L) of West Indies celebrate with teammate Alzarri Joseph the dismissal of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (R) of Bangladesh during the 1st day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 16, 2022. photo: AFP

On Thursday, West Indies invited Bangladesh to bat first winning the toss at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua and the disaster for visitors began with the down of Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who got out in the very 2nd ball of the game. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan Shohan, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaled Ahmed are the next Bangladesh batters to depart before opening the account.

Six Bangladesh batters made ducks against Sri Lanka at home last month before this match too. This is therefore, the 3rd occasion when six Bangladesh batters cut zero figures in Test. Earlier in 2002, they set this record of disgrace for the first time and it was also against West Indies.

In the history of cricket, six ducks in an innings was taken place seen seven times and Bangladesh did it thrice! Pakistan, India, New Zealand and South Africa are the other countries to lose six batters for not in a Test innings.

However, Mominul Haque has been out of form for a long time, so does Shanto. Bangladesh think tank therefore, should take the matter into account especially when they are playing in West Indies and are going to miss the most dependable middle order batter Mushfiqur Rahim.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan was the lone Bangladesh whiffer to dominate over home bowlers but he failed to prolong the company-less innings. He got out on 51 which helped Bangladesh to exceed 100 run's total. Tmim Iqbal (29) and Liton Das (12) were the next two Bangladesh batters to reach two digit figures.

Jayden Seales and Alzari Joseph claimed three wickets each while Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers shared the rest between them.

West Indies in reply, posted 95 runs on the board losing two wickets at the end of day-1. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkhruma Bonner were batting on 42 and 12 runs respectively while John Campbell returned on 24 Raymon Reiffer collected 11 runs. Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadat Hossain shared the wickets between them.















Bangladesh were bowled out for 103 runs in their first innings of the Antigua Test against West Indies on Thursday when six Bangladesh batters departed for respective ducks thus they set reprehensible record of six ducks in two consecutive Tests.On Thursday, West Indies invited Bangladesh to bat first winning the toss at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua and the disaster for visitors began with the down of Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who got out in the very 2nd ball of the game. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan Shohan, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaled Ahmed are the next Bangladesh batters to depart before opening the account.Six Bangladesh batters made ducks against Sri Lanka at home last month before this match too. This is therefore, the 3rd occasion when six Bangladesh batters cut zero figures in Test. Earlier in 2002, they set this record of disgrace for the first time and it was also against West Indies.In the history of cricket, six ducks in an innings was taken place seen seven times and Bangladesh did it thrice! Pakistan, India, New Zealand and South Africa are the other countries to lose six batters for not in a Test innings.However, Mominul Haque has been out of form for a long time, so does Shanto. Bangladesh think tank therefore, should take the matter into account especially when they are playing in West Indies and are going to miss the most dependable middle order batter Mushfiqur Rahim.Skipper Shakib Al Hasan was the lone Bangladesh whiffer to dominate over home bowlers but he failed to prolong the company-less innings. He got out on 51 which helped Bangladesh to exceed 100 run's total. Tmim Iqbal (29) and Liton Das (12) were the next two Bangladesh batters to reach two digit figures.Jayden Seales and Alzari Joseph claimed three wickets each while Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers shared the rest between them.West Indies in reply, posted 95 runs on the board losing two wickets at the end of day-1. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkhruma Bonner were batting on 42 and 12 runs respectively while John Campbell returned on 24 Raymon Reiffer collected 11 runs. Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadat Hossain shared the wickets between them.