Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 5:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Irresponsible batting display brings shameful record for Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321
Sports Reporter

Kemar Roach (2L) and Nkrumah Bonner (3L) of West Indies celebrate with teammate Alzarri Joseph the dismissal of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (R) of Bangladesh during the 1st day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 16, 2022. photo: AFP

Kemar Roach (2L) and Nkrumah Bonner (3L) of West Indies celebrate with teammate Alzarri Joseph the dismissal of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (R) of Bangladesh during the 1st day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 16, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh were bowled out for 103 runs in their first innings of the Antigua Test against West Indies on Thursday when  six Bangladesh batters departed for respective ducks thus they set reprehensible record of six ducks in two consecutive Tests.
On Thursday, West Indies invited Bangladesh to bat first winning the toss at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua and the disaster for visitors began with the down of Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who got out in the very 2nd ball of the game. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan Shohan, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaled Ahmed are the next Bangladesh batters to depart before opening the account.
Six Bangladesh batters made ducks against Sri Lanka at home last month before this match too. This is therefore, the 3rd occasion when six Bangladesh batters cut zero figures in Test. Earlier in 2002, they set this record of disgrace for the first time and it was also against West Indies.
In the history of cricket, six ducks in an innings was taken place seen seven times and Bangladesh did it thrice! Pakistan, India, New Zealand and South Africa are the other countries to lose six batters for not in a Test innings.
However, Mominul Haque has been out of form for a long time, so does Shanto. Bangladesh think tank therefore, should take the matter into account especially when they are playing in West Indies and are going to miss the most dependable middle order batter Mushfiqur Rahim.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan was the lone Bangladesh whiffer to dominate over home bowlers but he failed to prolong the company-less innings. He got out on 51 which helped Bangladesh to exceed 100 run's total. Tmim Iqbal (29) and Liton Das (12) were the next two Bangladesh batters to reach two digit figures.
Jayden Seales and Alzari Joseph claimed three wickets each while Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers shared the rest between them.
West Indies in reply, posted 95 runs on the board losing two wickets at the end of day-1. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkhruma Bonner were batting on 42 and 12 runs respectively while John Campbell returned on 24 Raymon Reiffer collected 11 runs. Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadat Hossain shared the wickets between them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Club-tossing McIlroy shares early clubhouse lead at US Open
Kupcho defies difficult winds to grab LPGA lead in Michigan
Nadal says his 'intention is to play at Wimbledon'
Medvedev into Halle last-eight after another victory over Ivashka
FIFA vows 'invasion' as 2026 World Cup venues revealed
Shanaka hails 'born warrior' Chamika as Sri Lanka win rain-hit ODI
India asks female coaches to chaperone athletes
Education is key to racism fight, says West Indies legend Holding


Latest News
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
Biman cancels all London-bound flights until June 22
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies
Sylhet flood: Train, bus services suspended
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Most Read News
Govt allocates Tk 80 lakh, 26,000 packets of dry food for flood-hit people
Army deployed in Sylhet, Sunamganj to rescue flood-trapped people
Unipolar world order gone forever, Putin says
Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Campaign -2022
Cancellation of Odhikar’s registration thoroughly wrongheaded
Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash speaks at a discussion
SUST Press Club gets new body
SSC, equivalent exams postponed for worsening flood
Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft