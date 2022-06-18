Video
Khusbu wins gold in Western Asian Youth Chess

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Warsia Khusbu of Bangladesh won the gold medal in the girls under-10 group at the Rapid event of the Western Asian Youth Chess Championship held on Thursday last at the Ukalhas Island of
Maldives, said a Bangladesh Chess Federation's press release today.
Khusbu won the title by getting five and a half points in the event out of seven games. Sajidul Haque of Bangladesh won a bronze medal in the open U-14 group. He got five and a half points out of seven games and won the bronze medal.
Meanwhile the game of standard chess of the all group of championships has begun from today (Friday). In the first round of standard chess, Sajidul Haque, Sakline Mostafa Sajid, Aiyan Rahman, Rayan Rashid Mugdho, Jannatul Ferdousi and Warsia Khusbu won their respective matches. Women's FIDE Master Noshin Anjum, Kazi Zarin Tasnim, Syed Ridwan and Safayet Kibria Azan split point in their first round matches.
In today's first round matches, Sajidul defeated Thennakoon Disara of Sri Lanka, Sajid defeated Pandey Abin of Nepal, Aiyan defeated 'Mohammed Yooaan Yaksan of The Maldives, Khusbu defeated Abrorova Zaynura of Uzbekistan, Jannatul beat Aishath Sara Ismail of The Maldives, Mugdhu beat Adyan Munthazim of Maldives.
Women's FIDE Master Noshin split point with FIDE Master S. Harshad of India, Zarin split point with Gamage BK Sayumi Hasithma of Sri Lanka, Ridwan split point with Dojki Ahad Farzal of Pakistan and Azaan split point with Palliya Guruge Kemindu Sehas of Sri Lanka.
A total of 150 players from nine countries of Asia are participating in different groups of the championships.
The champion of the open under-18 group of the championship will get the title of International Master directly. The champion of the girls' under-18 group of the championship will get the title of Woman International Master directly.
The other age categories champion will get FIDE Master, Woman FIDE Master, Candidate Master and Woman Candidate Master title directly as per rules of their group.    -BSS


