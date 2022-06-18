5 dead, hundreds of tourists stranded as heavy rain lashes Sikkim

NEW DELHI, June 17: Five people, including three policemen, were killed in accidents triggered by landslides till Friday afternoon and around 400 tourists have been stranded as heavy rain lashed the tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim over the last few days.

Authorities in north Sikkim, where some of the most popular tourist destinations like Yumthang and Gurudongmar are located, have asked tourists not to visit the region for the next couple of days.

On Thursday, tourists travelling in at least 40 vehicles were left stranded in places like Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang in north Sikkim.

"Roads connecting Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang with the other parts of Sikkim including capital Gangtok have been damaged by landslides at several places. The road between Lachung and Chungthang has been totally cut off," said AB Karki, district collector of Mangan.

Efforts were being made to rescue stranded tourists as the authorities are trying to run light vehicles through the dangerous stretches.

Though most parts of Sikkim have been witnessing incessant rainfall for more than 48 hours, the National Highway 10, connecting West Bengal and Sikkim, was open till reports last came in.

The NH-10 is considered to be the lifeline of the Himalayan state which shares international borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China

"The condition of roads is extremely bad and it has been suggested for tourists not to travel to north Sikkim for the next couple of days. There is weather forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Flash floods and cloudbursts might endanger human lives in the region and it is necessary to take adequate precautions before traveling to the region," Karki said.

In neighbouring Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills in West Bengal, there has been continuous rainfall and the region has been witnessing minor landslides.

"The district administration is fully prepared to meet any eventualities. There has been no report of damage to properties and human lives till Friday afternoon," said R Vimala, the district magistrate of Kalimpong, through which the NH10 passes. -HT













