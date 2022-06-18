Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 5:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

5 dead, hundreds of tourists stranded as heavy rain lashes Sikkim

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266

NEW DELHI, June 17: Five people, including three policemen, were killed in accidents triggered by landslides till Friday afternoon and around 400 tourists have been stranded as heavy rain lashed the tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim over the last few days.
Authorities in north Sikkim, where some of the most popular tourist destinations like Yumthang and Gurudongmar are located, have asked tourists not to visit the region for the next couple of days.
On Thursday, tourists travelling in at least 40 vehicles were left stranded in places like Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang in north Sikkim.
"Roads connecting Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang with the other parts of Sikkim including capital Gangtok have been damaged by landslides at several places. The road between Lachung and Chungthang has been totally cut off," said AB Karki, district collector of Mangan.
Efforts were being made to rescue stranded tourists as the authorities are trying to run light vehicles through the dangerous stretches.
Though most parts of Sikkim have been witnessing incessant rainfall for more than 48 hours, the National Highway 10, connecting West Bengal and Sikkim, was open till reports last came in.
The NH-10 is considered to be the lifeline of the Himalayan state which shares international borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China
"The condition of roads is extremely bad and it has been suggested for tourists not to travel to north Sikkim for the next couple of days. There is weather forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Flash floods and cloudbursts might endanger human lives in the region and it is necessary to take adequate precautions before traveling to the region," Karki said.
In neighbouring Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills in West Bengal, there has been continuous rainfall and the region has been witnessing minor landslides.
"The district administration is fully prepared to meet any eventualities. There has been no report of damage to properties and human lives till Friday afternoon," said R Vimala, the district magistrate of Kalimpong, through which the NH10 passes.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US has no preference, doesn't favour any party in BD: Haas
5 dead, hundreds of tourists stranded as heavy rain lashes Sikkim
Sylhet residents reel from power outages, lack of freshwater
16 dead in Assam, Meghalaya floods, 1,700 villages under water
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
No decision yet on Khaleda's release from hospital
Petroleum price may go up next month: Nasrul Hamid
C-19 cases jump to 433 in 24hrs


Latest News
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
Biman cancels all London-bound flights until June 22
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies
Sylhet flood: Train, bus services suspended
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Most Read News
Govt allocates Tk 80 lakh, 26,000 packets of dry food for flood-hit people
Army deployed in Sylhet, Sunamganj to rescue flood-trapped people
Unipolar world order gone forever, Putin says
Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Campaign -2022
Cancellation of Odhikar’s registration thoroughly wrongheaded
Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash speaks at a discussion
SUST Press Club gets new body
SSC, equivalent exams postponed for worsening flood
Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft