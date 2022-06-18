BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims

Voicing deep concern over the deteriorating flood situation in the country's north, especially Sylhet, the BNP on Friday slammed the government for its alleged apathy towards the suffering of the victims.

In a statement, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the government to stand beside the flood victims with necessary relief materials on an emergency basis.

He also called upon the leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies and

the well-off sections of society to stand by the flood-hit people in different areas of the country.

The BNP leader said village after village has been submerged in Sylhet's Sunamganj district, and in the neighbouring frontier districts of Lalmonirhat and Kurigram, with swelling of the Teesta and Jamuna rivers causing erosion apart from flooding.

"I'm concerned over the flood situation, and I extend my deepest sympathies to the helpless people affected by the flood and river erosion," he said.

Fakhrul said the flood-affected people in different parts of the country have become hapless and anxious due to the lack of effective measures by the government to deal with the severe natural disasters.

"Homeless people are living in misery for lack of food, clothes and medical treatment. But there are no emergency efforts from the government," he observed.

The BNP leader alleged that the present 'anti-people' government is playing an 'inactive' role instead of aiding the helpless people as it has no sense of responsibility towards people.

"I strongly demand the government immediately send relief materials to all the country's flood-hit and river erosion-affected areas, including Sylhet, Sunamganj, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram, on an urgent basis. -UNB









