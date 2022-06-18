Video
No decision yet on Khaleda's release from hospital

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 277
Walid Khan

The medical board formed for the treatment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is going to meet every day to review her health condition.
The board still does not know when she will be released from hospital.  
Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, BNP Vice Chairman and personal physician of Khaleda Zia told the Daily Observer, "Khaleda Zia has been kept under surveillance due to some physical problems. Every day the medical board is examining her medical report. The board has not yet allowed her to return to normal activities."
"No decision has been taken yet regarding the remaining two blocks of her heart. It is difficult to say now how two blocks will behave. That's why we cannot say when she will capable to go back to home," Dr. Zahid added.
"Proper treatment of Khaleda Zia is not possible
in the country," the BNP Vice Chairman said, "Madam (Khaleda Zia) has some physical complications. It is not possible to cure it completely with the medical system of our country."
Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of Khaleda Zia's media wing, said, "Madam (Khaleda Zia) is mentally strong."
"After shifting to the cabin, some people meet Khaleda Zia," said Shairul Kabir, adding that "She told the visitors 'Don't worry, pray. Allah will save me.'"
BNP Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintu and few other BNP leaders met with BNP Chairperson at the hospital.
Former prime minister Khaleda Zia, 76, was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara on June 10, with chest pain.
Later angiogram report showed three blocks at Khaleda Zia's heart. The main vessel on the left side of her heart blocked more than 95 per cent.
Nineteen-member medical board headed by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder, a specialist doctor along with a team of cardiologists at Evercare Hospital, is taking care Khaleda Zia at hospital.


