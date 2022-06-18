C-19 cases jump to 433 in 24hrs

After three and a half months, the country recorded 433 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday while the positivity rate rose to 6.27 per cent.

During the time, there was no Covid-19 death and the death tally remained at 29,131 and the number of total Covid-19 cases stands at 1,955,427.

Besides, 93 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,905,711. In the past 24 hours, the country tested 6,905 samples.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country is increasing again over the last few days. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), most of the infected patients are staying in Dhaka city. Besides, the picture of the whole country is completely different. However, the hospital admission rate of the infected patients is lower than the total infected patients. Experts think that another new wave has arrived.

According to the DGHS, the rate of coronavirus in January was 33 per cent in a single day. 15,440 people were identified that day. Then, in February, the detection rate began to decline. It continued until the first week of June. Then again the detection rate continues to increase slowly. Although the detection rate was below one per cent till June 6, it started ti rise from June 7. Two and a half months later, on June 12, more than a hundred Covid-19 patients were identified in one day. Some 883 people were identified in 9 days from June 8 till now. Of these, more than two hundred were identified in one day on 15 June.

DGHS said that out of 232 people identified on June 15 where 216 are staying in Dhaka city. Of the 162 people identified on the previous day, 149 were from Dhaka metropolis. In the last seven days, 759 people have been identified in Dhaka metropolis alone.

According to the Covid-19 dedicated hospital situation, out of 3,094 general beds in government hospitals in Dhaka, 3,080 are vacant at present. Of the 351 ICUs, 343 are vacant. Of the 413 High Dependency Units (HDUs), 410 are vacant.

In a recent programme, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "Coronavirus is slowly increasing in the country again. Our coronavirus detection rate was half a per cent. Now it has risen to about 2 per cent. I think the higher the test, the higher the infection rate. Now everyone should maintain the hygiene rules. They should use face masks, hands should be sanitized, social distance should be maintained as much as possible."

"We don't wear masks now. Now there is no social distance. Everything has been opened. School, college, market activities have all returned to normal. Besides, coronavirus is increasing in different countries. We have also noticed that people come from different countries, they bring coronavirus. They are vaccinated, so RTPCR test no longer need to be tested. That's why we can't detect. Because of that, the coronavirus may increase a bit. We have to be careful. If we see that it is increasing in other countries, then the rule of doing the previous test will be issued again," he added.

Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said, "Symptoms of coronavirus from one wave to another appear in Bangladesh after three months. In other countries, those who follow very strict rules may appear after six months. Once infected, they can usually be re-infected after three months, unless a new variant is introduced."

"Now the Omicron variant is infecting even after vaccination. A protection is usually available for three to six months after vaccination. Being protected from severity does not exclude being infected. There is a break of three months between one wave and another. If people do not follow the hygiene rules, those symptoms appear again. Now we see so, very relaxed situation. Infections are now on the rise. So we have entered a new wave," he added.







