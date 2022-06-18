SUST closed till June 25 amid flooding

SYLHET, Jun 17: Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has been closed until June 25 as the flood situation has worsened in Sylhet.

University authorities took the decision at an emergency syndicate meeting Friday morning considering sufferings of the teachers, students, and employees due to floods in the city and other parts of the district, SUST treasurer

Dr. Md Anwarul Islam told UNB.

He said many places of the university have been inundated due to heavy downpours and the onrush of hilly water.

Meanwhile, students of the dormitories are leaving the campus as they are facing severe problems including power cuts and the crisis of drinking water.

However, the first-year admission test of the 'Cha' unit for the 2022-2023 sessions was held on Friday braving the deluge.

The overall flood situation has worsened in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Moulvibazar districts as rivers continue to swell due to onrush of hill water and heavy downpour for the last several days. Army troops have been deployed in Sylhet to tackle the situation. -UNB













