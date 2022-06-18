Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Lightning kills 10 in different districts

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276
Staff Correspondent

Lightning killed ten people in Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sherpur and Sirajganj. Of these, six died in Mymensingh, two in Sirajganj and one each in Jamalpur and Sherpur.
Among them, three teenagers were killed while playing football in Nandail of Mymensingh and three others were killed in a lightning strike while fishing in Sadar and Dhobaura upazilas. The incidents took place on Friday afternoon.
Nandail Police Station OC Mizanur Rahman said, "Bodies of three teenagers were burnt by lightning while they were playing football in the rain at Kankarhati village in Gangail union of Nandail upazila around 1pm on Friday. They were sent to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared all three dead."
 "The deceased have been identified as Abu Sayed, 14, son of Shahidullah of Kankarhati village, Shaon Mia, 13, son of Hadis Mia and Swadhin, 14, son of Billal Hossain. Dead bodies were handed over to their families without any autopsy," OC Mizanur Rahman added.
Other three died while
fishing in Bramaputra River in Dori Kushtia village in Mymensingh Sadar. The deceased were Bakkar Hossain, 40, son of Hassan Ali Mandal and Jahangir Alam, 30, son of Pocha Mia.
Another man Abu Saeed, 30 of Charmuhini village of Dhobaura upazila also died in a lightning strike while fishing.
In Sirajganj two workers died in separate lightning strikes. One died and two others were injured in a lightning strike on the way to Kawakola from Sirajganj on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Abdur Razzak Munshi, 45, son of Darbesh Munshi of Dhanbandhi area and a railway worker named Md. Nasir (18).
Md Shawkat Ali, 35, office assistant of Kaida Uttar Government Primary School, died in a lightning strike in Nakla upazila of Sherpur. He was the son of Abdul Khaleq of Qaida area of Nakla municipality.
Officer-in-charge of Nakla Police Station Muhammad Mushfiqur Rahman said, "A case of unnatural death was registered in this incident. The body was handed over without an autopsy at the request of the family."
On the other hand, a ninth grade student named Shakil Mia was killed in a lightning strike at Sarishabari in Jamalpur while fishing in the beel. The incident took place at Shuakair village in Kamrabad union of the upazila.
Shakil is the son of Anwar Hossain, a farmer from Shuakair village. He was a ninth grade student of Jamsher Ali High School in the same village.
Kamarabad union Chairman Abdus Salam said Shakil went fishing in the beel next to his house in the rain around 9am on Friday. At that time, when lightning struck, he fell into the water of the beel. People took him to Sarishabari Health Complex, where the working doctor Mehedi Hasan declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US has no preference, doesn't favour any party in BD: Haas
5 dead, hundreds of tourists stranded as heavy rain lashes Sikkim
Sylhet residents reel from power outages, lack of freshwater
16 dead in Assam, Meghalaya floods, 1,700 villages under water
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
No decision yet on Khaleda's release from hospital
Petroleum price may go up next month: Nasrul Hamid
C-19 cases jump to 433 in 24hrs


Latest News
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
Biman cancels all London-bound flights until June 22
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies
Sylhet flood: Train, bus services suspended
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Most Read News
Govt allocates Tk 80 lakh, 26,000 packets of dry food for flood-hit people
Army deployed in Sylhet, Sunamganj to rescue flood-trapped people
Unipolar world order gone forever, Putin says
Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Campaign -2022
Cancellation of Odhikar’s registration thoroughly wrongheaded
Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash speaks at a discussion
SUST Press Club gets new body
SSC, equivalent exams postponed for worsening flood
Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft