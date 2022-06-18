Lightning kills 10 in different districts

Lightning killed ten people in Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sherpur and Sirajganj. Of these, six died in Mymensingh, two in Sirajganj and one each in Jamalpur and Sherpur.

Among them, three teenagers were killed while playing football in Nandail of Mymensingh and three others were killed in a lightning strike while fishing in Sadar and Dhobaura upazilas. The incidents took place on Friday afternoon.

Nandail Police Station OC Mizanur Rahman said, "Bodies of three teenagers were burnt by lightning while they were playing football in the rain at Kankarhati village in Gangail union of Nandail upazila around 1pm on Friday. They were sent to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared all three dead."

"The deceased have been identified as Abu Sayed, 14, son of Shahidullah of Kankarhati village, Shaon Mia, 13, son of Hadis Mia and Swadhin, 14, son of Billal Hossain. Dead bodies were handed over to their families without any autopsy," OC Mizanur Rahman added.

Other three died while

fishing in Bramaputra River in Dori Kushtia village in Mymensingh Sadar. The deceased were Bakkar Hossain, 40, son of Hassan Ali Mandal and Jahangir Alam, 30, son of Pocha Mia.

Another man Abu Saeed, 30 of Charmuhini village of Dhobaura upazila also died in a lightning strike while fishing.

In Sirajganj two workers died in separate lightning strikes. One died and two others were injured in a lightning strike on the way to Kawakola from Sirajganj on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Razzak Munshi, 45, son of Darbesh Munshi of Dhanbandhi area and a railway worker named Md. Nasir (18).

Md Shawkat Ali, 35, office assistant of Kaida Uttar Government Primary School, died in a lightning strike in Nakla upazila of Sherpur. He was the son of Abdul Khaleq of Qaida area of Nakla municipality.

Officer-in-charge of Nakla Police Station Muhammad Mushfiqur Rahman said, "A case of unnatural death was registered in this incident. The body was handed over without an autopsy at the request of the family."

On the other hand, a ninth grade student named Shakil Mia was killed in a lightning strike at Sarishabari in Jamalpur while fishing in the beel. The incident took place at Shuakair village in Kamrabad union of the upazila.

Shakil is the son of Anwar Hossain, a farmer from Shuakair village. He was a ninth grade student of Jamsher Ali High School in the same village.

Kamarabad union Chairman Abdus Salam said Shakil went fishing in the beel next to his house in the rain around 9am on Friday. At that time, when lightning struck, he fell into the water of the beel. People took him to Sarishabari Health Complex, where the working doctor Mehedi Hasan declared him dead.







