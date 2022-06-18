Osmani Airport shut down

SYLHET, June, 17: Flight operations at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet has been suspended after the flood waters entered the runway.

Flood situation in Sylhet region has taken a serious turn due to onrush of water from the upstream in the Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya, and torrential rain over the last

several days.

The Sylhet region is suffering from its third round of floods this year as heavy rain in India's Meghalaya and Assam flows downstream.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) suspended the flight operation at the airport on Friday afternoon though flight landing and take-off continued till 2:00pm on the day.

The local administration said several lakhs of people have become marooned due to the third round of floods this year as heavy rain in India's Assam and Meghalaya flowing in. Most parts of the city have gone under water.

Sources concerned said the flight operation at the airport continued till Friday afternoon. But, the airport's runway shoulders have gone under water. Lights at a section of the runway also got inundated. Because of it, flight operation at the airport will remain suspended for the next three days.

Osmani International Airport's director Hafiz Ahmed said the runway shoulders have gone under waters. Many instruments are also under water. Because of it, the flight operation and landing have been suspended for three days. The next decision will be conveyed after monitoring the situation closely. It is also learnt that some airlines have also removed their equipment.















