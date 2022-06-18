SSC exams postponed for worsening flood situation

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled to start from June 19 have been postponed due to the worsening flood situation in the country.

The changed schedule of the examinations will be announced later, said Education Ministry in a notice on Friday.

The water level of the rivers in Sylhet division is rising due to the onrush water from upstream and heavy showers which left over 10 lakh people marooned. New areas are being flooded and the overall flood situation in the division deteriorated.

Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Companiganj, Jaintiapur, and Sadar upazilas of Sylhet district are the most affected along with some parts of Sylhet city that lies beside the Surma river.

The low-lying areas of Sunamganj district including Chhatak, Dowarabazar, Sunamganj Sadar, Bishwambarpur and Tahirpur upazilas have been heavily flooded along with almost all areas in Sunamganj town.

Around 10,000 people took refuge in temporary flood shelters which have been opened up in primary schools.

Road communications with Chhatak and Tahirpur upazilas with the district headquarters have been snapped since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has been closed till June 25 as the flood situation has worsened.







