Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:46 PM
DU unveils Tk 922.48cr budget for FY-23

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Tausiful Islam

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Thursday approved a budget of Tk 922.48 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal in the annual session of Senate in Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus.
Playing the national anthem, the session started at 3:00pm and Senate Chairman and also the Vice Chancellor of the
university Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the programme.
In the beginning of the session, the Vice Chancellor paid tribute to prominent teachers, political personalities, educationists, national and international political leaders by remembering them who passed away in recent years. As part of the tribute, they observed one-minute silence.
 This time, the amount of the budget has been increased by Tk 90.69 crores compared to the last year. It was Tk 831.79 crores in the last year.
Compared with the amount of the previous year, the research sector got Tk 4 crores more allocation this time. 1.63 per cent of the total budget has been reserved for this sector whereas it was 1.28 per cent in the 2021-22 fiscal.
On the other hand, the university will spend 29.59 per cent of the total budget for salary, 23.74 per cent for allowances, 19.51 per cent for goods and services, 15.51 per cent for pension and retirement facilities, 2.38 percent for capital grant and 3.64 per cent for other grants.
However, a number of senate members expressed dissatisfaction over the 'lower allocation' in the education and research sector.
Dipankar Talukdar, a parliament member and also senate member, said the allocation for this sector needed to be increased and added that the total budget was inadequate to run this premier university.
Prof Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan said the amount reserved for this significant sector is "disrespectful."
At least 10 per cent of the total budget should be reserved for the research activities, suggested Prof Md Aftab Ali Shaikh.
Apart from this, the senate members also demanded to increase accommodation facilities for the students.
Prof Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan urged the university authorities to build a few more halls in the place reserved for creating the second campus of the university.
Prof Aftab Ali Shaikh also echoed the same.
Other than this, Prof Ziaur Rahman, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, criticized the efficiency of the current proctorial body and depicted the necessities of 'campus police.'



