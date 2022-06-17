Video
We knew this thing would happen in Cumilla polls: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

We knew this thing would happen in Cumilla polls: Fakhrul

We knew this thing would happen in Cumilla polls: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said their party boycotted the election to Cumilla City Corporation as it knew what would happen there.
"You yourself saw Thursday's election. I don't want to talk about it furtherWe knew earlier that this thing would happen there. That's why we earlier clearly said we would not go to any polls under this regime," he said.     Speaking at a discussion, he also said joining the polls under this government means giving it more legitimacy. "It's now a proven fact."
A faction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club to mark the 'Black Day commemorating the shutdown of all newspapers except four state-run ones on 16 June 1975.
Awami League mayoral candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat was unofficially declared the winner of the high-voltage Cumilla City Corporation election held on Wednesday.
As per the results announced by returning officer of the polls, Shahedunnabi Chowdhury, Rifat defeated two-time mayor Monirul Haque Sakku by a margin of only 343 votes.
Sakku, however, turned down the election results and said he was defeated in a planned way by manipulating the results of a few centers at the last time.
Fakhrul bemoaned that though 50 years have passed since the independence of Bangladesh, the nation still could not ensure a system of peaceful transfer of power.
"When the arrangement was made for holding the election under a partisan government annulling the caretaker government system through the 15th amendment to the constitution, our leader Khaleda Zia said that a permanent cause of violence and instability has been created through that incident," he observed.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

