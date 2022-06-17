

BNP's nature is to make polls questionable: Quader

"On Thursday, questioning the election randomly has become the character of the BNP. With their ill motives, BNP continues to try to question the election results and the Election Commission (EC). Thus, it has become nothing but cheating with the people of the country," he said.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said this in a statement given to the media.

He issued the statement to condemn and protest the statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir which was disseminated in the media.

Referring to BNP's ill-motives regarding the Cumilla City Corporation (CuCC) election that was held yesterday, he said whenever any BNP leader takes part in the polls, the drama of expelling them is staged.

In continuation of that, two BNP leaders, including Monirul Haque Sakku, were expelled from the party as they participated in CuCC polls, he added.

Noting that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other BNP leaders have made fictitious remarks about Cumilla City Corporation election, he said that the remarks of the BNP leaders made the people frustrated as they are observing that BNP does not believe in democracy and hence, it is reluctant to take part in elections too.

Quader said that BNP, which was born in the womb of dictatorship, has been hatching deep conspiracy for a long time to ruin the democratic system of the country.

About their evil conspiracies, he further said that the BNP leaders want to destroy the fair electoral system of Bangladesh.

"As part of this conspiracy, the BNP has been engaging in anti-democratic practices, including not participating in the elections, not taking part in the election campaigns in fear of defeat and deliberately harassing rival candidates and other political parties," Quader observed.

After the announcement of the results of the CuCC elections, the traditional shape of the BNP has been reflected again, the minister said. -BSS











