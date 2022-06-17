SW region pulsating with joy ahead of Padma Bridge opening

The Padma Bridge is showing new dreams to the people of the south-western region of the country. With the opening of the bridge, communication with different ports especially-Mongla, Bhomra and Benapole ports-of Khulna division will be easier and business will be accelerated.

Communication between Benapole, Bhomra, Payra and Mongla ports will be easier after the inauguration of the Padma Bridge. Transportation costs and time will be reduced. Goods unloaded at the port can be delivered across the country in less time and at lower cost.

New industries will be set up in Khulna division along with other parts of the country centring the Padma Bridge. Export-Import business will be increased between Bangladesh and India along with other countries. All in all, the launch of the bridge is expected to bring about a major shift in economic activities.

Economists say the opening of the bridge will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the country's economy. Mongla Port will be the 'centre' of the country's economy. New doors of economy will be opened especially in the south-western districts. The standard of living of the people of this region will change for better. After the launch of the bridge, the nearest seaport from the capital Dhaka will be Mongla Port. As a result, importers and exporters are expected to invest in Mongla Port for business interest.

Mongla Port Authority says that if the traffic on the Padma Bridge starts, the busyness of Mongla Port will increase several times. Speed will come in import-export activities. New industries will be set up around the port. This will increase the pressure on the port. Due to this, the capacity of Mongla Port has been increased several times through various development projects in the last few years.

With the launch of the Padma Bridge, tourism, agriculture and fisheries in Bagerhat will change drastically. The economy of Bagerhat will take a quantum leap. New industries will be set up in the district. With the bridge Bangladesh will be able to be connected to the Asian Highway.

As a result, the wheel of the southern region's economy will turn and employment will increase. There is a special economic zone in this region on 205 acres of land. The EPZ is turning around again in this area. Everything is going on ahead of the Padma Bridge.

Meanwhile, ever since the news of the inauguration of Padma Bridge, there has been excitement among people of all walks of life in Jashore. If the bridge is opened, not only the journey to Dhaka will be in a short time, but also the expansion of trade and commerce will take place in this district along with the south-western region.











