Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:45 PM
Birangonas Of 1971

Face harassment in getting official recognition

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 394
Staff Correspondent

The Transparency Inter-national Bangladesh (TIB), country's anti-graft body, on Thursday said Birangonas, the 'War Heroines' who experienced sexual violence in 1971, had to face multiple forms of harassment in their efforts to get official recognition as freedom fighters.
In a study report conducted by the TIB and revealed on Thursday, it also claimed that there has been a lack of proper initiatives on part of
the government to compile an official list of freedom fighters identified as Birangonas since 2015, during the period of issuance of the notification.
The TIB study titled, 'State Recognition and Rights of War Heroines: Challenges of Good Governance and Ways to Overcome' was revealed at a press conference held on Thursday. Its Research Associate Rabia Akhter Konika presented the report.
According to the report, the process of state recognition and empowerment of Birangonas has to be implemented with utmost importance. However, there is a lack of planning, accountability, institutional capacity, as well as structural complexity and opportunities for irregularities.
Process of the recognition became complicated for not taking the issue into special consideration for its sensitive nature. The process follows the traditional bureaucratic system which lacks social awareness and sensitivity thus making the overall process complicated, it observed.
While speaking at the press conference, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, "Recognizing the Birangonas as freedom fighters is a noble initiative. But, there are allegations of bribery and corruption in the process."
In addition, the relavant authorities needed to be dealt with bribes and other ways in order to be listed as gazetted Birangona and get access to the government provided facilities, the report said.
According to the information on the Liberation War Affairs Ministry website, total number of gazetted and certified Birangana freedom fighters in the country now stands at 448. But, the Ministry's Management Information System (MIS) shows a list with 403 entries.
Reportedly, Birangonas are required to present some credentials for the verification of their application and being recognized as freedom fighters. In some cases, it gets difficult to collect the accreditation from the freedom fighter commanders.


