Health Minister urges all to take booster dose

Health Minister Zahid Maleque urged everyone to take the booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19 as the number of cases is increasing in the country as well as in neighbouring countries.

Zahid Maleque made the remark after a meeting with Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Industries Association at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The Health Minister said, "Those who have not yet taken the booster dose,

should take it soon. Because, in our country, even if it is increasing a little, infections are on the rise in neighbouring countries."

Asked if there would be any obligation to ensure booster dose in this case, the Health Minister said, "People are reluctant to take booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine. There is no need to impose any health issue. It is an independent country, all citizens have independent thinking. It is the responsibility of our Health Ministry to inform them the advantages and disadvantages of getting vaccinated or not. It rests on individual's choice, there is nothing to force here."

The Health Minister further said, "We will say again, those who have not yet taken the booster dose, must take it. You will be safe if you take the booster dose."

In the proposed budget, the prices of some raw materials used in the manufacture of medicines have gone up. This will also affect the price of medicines. The government is working to keep drug prices affordable in coordination with the manufacturing companies."











