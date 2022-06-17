Video
Rifat declared Cumilla Mayor officially

No scope to change election result: EC Alamgir

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 389
Staff Correspondent

Rifat declared Cumilla Mayor officially

Rifat declared Cumilla Mayor officially

Awami League candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat was officially declared the winner in the Cumilla City Corporation (CuCC) elections on Thursday.
Election Commissioner (EC) Md Alamgir claimed that there was no opportunity to change the results of the election.
He told journalists at his office in the Election Commission building in Agargaon on Thursday that there are allegations of tampering of results in four centres in CuCC election.
EC Alamgir said, "There is no basis for the allegation against the Returning Officer for rigging the results of four polling stations after the result was declared. Because, after counting the votes in each centre, the presiding officer announced it. That result sheet is signed by the agents of the all candidates."
Alamgir also said, "The Election Commission does not conduct elections
directly. Returning Officer fixes polling centres and makes necessary arrangements. However, at first the presiding officer announces the results at the centre. All the agents give signatures on the result sheets," he added.
"Returning officers only consolidate the results of the vote. His job is just to announce the result. There is no room for change," said EC Alamgir.
The former EC Secretary said, "If there is any doubt, the EVM can be opened with the password."
 He further said, "To ensure fair elections, no officer from Cumilla was appointed Returning Officer."
Regarding the reasons for the delay in polling, he said, "Voting were slowed down in some centres due to rain and some people were not familiar with EVM voting. Besides, the election environment was beautiful."
In the CuCC election held on Wednesday (June 15), Awami League candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat beat Monirul Haque Sakku by only 343 votes.
 Rejecting the results of the vote, Sakku alleged that the Returning Officer delayed after announcing the results of 101 centres to manipulate election results.
Regarding the complaint Returning Officer Shahedunnabi Chowdhury said, "Due to storms, load shedding and disturbances among supporters of both the candidates delayed the declaration of the results of last four centres."


« PreviousNext »

Rifat declared Cumilla Mayor officially


