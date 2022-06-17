Khaleda gets permanent bail in 2 cases

The High Court on Thursday granted permanent bail to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital in the capital, in two separate cases.

The HC bench comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Shahed Nur Uddin came up with the order after making rule absolute.

Before granting her

permanent bail, the HC bench said that whether the BNP chief abused court order.

The prosecution replied to the court saying, the records show that bail was not abused.

Then, the HC bench granted permanent bail for Khaleda Zia in the cases.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

The defamation cases were filed against the BNP chief for making defamatory statements on Bangabandhu and the Awami League in her public addresses.

"Bangladesh Awami League promotes fake secularism in the party. In reality, they are the atheists. People irrespective of their religion are unsafe in their hand. Awami League usurped the assets of people from the Hindu community when they came to power. They even attacked Hindus," Khaleda had said in an event at Engineers Institute of Bangladesh on October 14, 2014.

On October 21 the same year, Janannetri Parishad President AB Siddique filed a case against Khaleda alleging that her statement hurt religious sentiment of the people.

He filed another defamation case against Khaleda over the complaint of making derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Awami League, on January 25, 2017.

Shahbagh police station submitted reports against Khaleda Zia in both cases on June 30, 2018.









