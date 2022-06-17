BD to engage with one who wishes no harm: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that Bangladesh believe in 'reasoning by first principle' and believe in partnerships for mutual economic benefits.

"That's how we envision and leverage our sovereign national interests. We choose our path in this way for making relationship with others, I believe that the strategic location, the rich demographic dividend and a strong domestic

market makes us an important player on the chessboard and our choices make us a pivot and a pole both," he said.

He was addressing a hybrid seminar on "Changing Global Order: Securing Bangladesh's National Interest" organized by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its auditorium here.

"Bangladesh engages with the world on its "own term" while Dhaka believes in partnerships with countries for mutual economic benefits," he said adding that we are no longer price takers. We engage with the world on our own terms."

The minister said many new regional and global partnerships are flourishing like Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the APEC, the QUAD, the AUKUS and recent "Indo-Pacific Economic Framework" (IPEF).

"We understand that some of these frameworks are or might be mutually exclusive, but we are also expecting solid economic opportunities to appear from both the frameworks and the fault lines that they create by the more aspirational and often ideational processes being put in place," he said.

He said Bangladesh wants to connect the factors of production seamlessly to their optimal consumption and reduce its dependence on inefficient intermediaries and leverage the power of brands - both foreign and local.

"We wish to connect the agile minds and the nimble hands of the Bangladesh youth - men and women - to the global supply chain solutions," he said.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh is keen to serve the global markets - both industrial and consumer - in the best ways possible.

Momen said Bangladesh is now the 40th largest economy in the globe and the second-largest in South Asia, only behind India, while it is projected to be the world's 28th largest economy by 2030 and the 25th largest economy by 2035.

"We wish to find our complementarities with the global organisations in a way that is congenial to our governance, economic and environmental ambitions," he said.











