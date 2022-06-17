All major rivers rising, flood situation worsens in 7 dists



Flood waters entered Sunamganj city. The photo was taken from the city centre on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) forecast further deterioration of the flood situations in the districts. It also forecast that short-term flood conditions may occur at some places in the low lying areas of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur and Kurigram districts in next 24 hours.

According to our correspondents from the affected districts, the river banks of the areas was seen overflowed and fresh flood water started entering the areas and flowing into different houses. In such a situation, the flood-affected families fear long-term

misery.

The FFWC stated that all major rivers of the country are in rising trend. According to the numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies, there is chance of medium to very heavy rainfall at some places of northern and north-eastern regions along with adjoining states of Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal of India in next 72 hours.

As a result the Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Ganges-Padma, Surma, Kushiyara, Teesta, Dharla and Dudkumar and all other major rivers may

continue to rise in the next 48 hours.

It said flood situation in the Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts may deteriorate in the next 24 hours. During the period, water level of Teesta may remain above danger level and short-term flood conditions may occur at some places in low lying areas of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur and Kurigram districts.

Our Correspondent from Sylhet reports that due to continuous rainfall water level in the rivers of Sylhet is increasing rapidly. As a result, flood situation has further deteriorated. On Thursday, the river banks were seen overflowed and water started flowing into different houses.

According to Sylhet office of BWDB, water level in Surma and Kushiyara, two main rivers of the district, has risen till 9:00am. Water level at Kanaighat point of the Surma is flowing at 99cm and at Sylhet point at 25cm above the danger mark.

Besides, water level at Fenchuganj Point of Kushiyara is flowing at 3cm and at Sarighat Point of Sari River at 32cm above the danger mark. Apart from this, water level of other small rivers of the district is also increasing.

Executive Engineer Asif Ahmed of BWDB Sylhet said water level was rising as the hill slopes and rains continued.

According to local administration, apart from eight to 10 areas of Sylhet city, at least 500 villages of Companiganj, Gowainghat, Jaintapur, Kanaighat and Sadar upazilas have already been inundated by flood waters. Normal activities have been disrupted due to flooding in several educational institutions and government and non-government offices in these areas.

It was seen on the spot on Thursday morning that flood waters of Surma have overflowed in several areas of Sylhet city including Taltola, Jamtala, Sobhanighat, Teroratan, Upashahar, Kalighat. Roads in these areas are flooded and people are suffering.

Many homes and shops have been flooded. Knee water has already appeared somewhere. Many are fleeing safely as water rises inside the house. Business in Kalighat, the largest wholesale market in Sylhet, has come to a standstill as various shops have been submerged.

The flooded people are in dire straits as the floods hit again in less than a month. At least four to four and a half lakh people are reported to be in waterlogged condition in the city and five upazilas.

Our Correspondent from Kurigram reports some 17 villages of Bhurungamari upazila were submerged due to upstream onrush and heavy incessant. Char Naleya, Char Kamat Angariyo, Kaziarchar of Shilkhuri, Char uttar Tilai, Namar Char, Uttar Dhaldnga and some other places went under water.

The flood situation of Roumari also deteriorated further causing huge sufferings of the local people.

Our Correspondent from Bhola reports that submerging with flood waters, some 5,000 people of six villages of Monpura have been sufferings for a safe shelter.











