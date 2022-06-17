Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

All major rivers rising, flood situation worsens in 7 dists

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 392
Staff Correspondent

Flood waters entered Sunamganj city. The photo was taken from the city centre on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Flood waters entered Sunamganj city. The photo was taken from the city centre on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Due to continuous rainfall and onrush of waters from upstream, water levels of all major rivers of the country are increasing rapidly. As a result, the flood situation in some districts including Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Sirajganj and Bhola districts have deteriorated further.
The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) forecast further deterioration of the flood situations in the districts. It also forecast that short-term flood conditions may occur at some places in the low lying areas of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur and Kurigram districts in next 24 hours.
According to our correspondents from the affected districts, the river banks of the areas was seen overflowed and fresh flood water started entering the areas and flowing into different houses. In such a situation, the flood-affected families fear long-term
misery.
The FFWC stated that all major rivers of the country are in rising trend. According to the numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies, there is chance of medium to very heavy rainfall at some places of northern and north-eastern regions along with adjoining states of Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal of India in next 72 hours.
As a result the Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Ganges-Padma, Surma, Kushiyara, Teesta, Dharla and Dudkumar and all other major rivers may
continue to rise in the next 48 hours.
It said flood situation in the Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts may deteriorate in the next 24 hours. During the period, water level of Teesta may remain above danger level and short-term flood conditions may occur at some places in low lying areas of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur and Kurigram districts.
Our Correspondent from Sylhet reports that due to continuous rainfall  water level in the rivers of Sylhet is increasing rapidly. As a result, flood situation has further deteriorated. On Thursday, the river banks were seen overflowed and water started flowing into different houses.
According to Sylhet office of BWDB, water level in Surma and Kushiyara, two main rivers of the district, has risen till 9:00am. Water level at Kanaighat point of the Surma is flowing at 99cm and at Sylhet point at 25cm above the danger mark.
Besides, water level at Fenchuganj Point of Kushiyara is flowing at 3cm and at Sarighat Point of Sari River at 32cm above the danger mark. Apart from this, water level of other small rivers of the district is also increasing.
Executive Engineer Asif Ahmed of BWDB Sylhet said water level was rising as the hill slopes and rains continued.
According to local administration, apart from eight to 10 areas of Sylhet city, at least 500 villages of Companiganj, Gowainghat, Jaintapur, Kanaighat and Sadar upazilas have already been inundated by flood waters. Normal activities have been disrupted due to flooding in several educational institutions and government and non-government offices in these areas.
It was seen on the spot on Thursday morning that flood waters of Surma have overflowed in several areas of Sylhet city including Taltola, Jamtala, Sobhanighat, Teroratan, Upashahar, Kalighat. Roads in these areas are flooded and people are suffering.
Many homes and shops have been flooded. Knee water has already appeared somewhere. Many are fleeing safely as water rises inside the house. Business in Kalighat, the largest wholesale market in Sylhet, has come to a standstill as various shops have been submerged.
The flooded people are in dire straits as the floods hit again in less than a month. At least four to four and a half lakh people are reported to be in waterlogged condition in the city and five upazilas.
Our Correspondent from Kurigram reports some 17 villages of Bhurungamari upazila were submerged due to upstream onrush and heavy incessant. Char Naleya, Char Kamat Angariyo, Kaziarchar of Shilkhuri, Char uttar Tilai, Namar Char, Uttar Dhaldnga and some other places went under water.
The flood situation of Roumari also deteriorated further causing huge sufferings of the local people.
Our Correspondent from Bhola reports that submerging with flood waters, some 5,000 people of six villages of Monpura have been sufferings for a safe shelter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU unveils Tk 922.48cr budget for FY-23
We knew this thing would happen in Cumilla polls: Fakhrul
BNP's nature is to make polls questionable: Quader
SW region pulsating with joy ahead of Padma Bridge opening
Face harassment in getting official recognition
Health Minister urges all to take booster dose
Population and Housing Census 2022 started on Wednesday
Rifat declared Cumilla Mayor officially


Latest News
Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey in first since Khashoggi murder
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft