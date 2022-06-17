Committee finds errors inserted in Constitution

Bangabandhu's Mar 7 SpeechIn a report, a high-level committee formed following the High Court directive said it had found hundreds of errors in Bangabandhu's 7th March speech inserted in the Constitution.

Through the Law Ministry, the committee on Thursday submitted its report before the High Court bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice

Khizir Hayat.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench had on March 10 in 2020 directed the government to form a high-level committee to examine whether Bangabandhu's 7th March speech was presented wrongly in the Constitution.

The then HC bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order after hearing on a writ filed by Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das on behalf of Kashed Ali, a resident of Raynagar village in Rajbari district.

The HC bench also sought a report with all the documents after analysing every audio and video of the speech within six weeks.

Besides, the court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why directives should not be given for attaching to the Constitution the accurate speech delivered by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 7 in 1971.

According to the writ petitioner, the 7th March speech of Bangabandhu which was included in the Constitution does not match with the available audios and videos of the speech.











