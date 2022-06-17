Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 positivity rate surges to 5.76pc with 357 new cases in 24hrs

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 374

Amid surging positivity rate the country recorded 357 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning taking the country's total caseload to 1,954,994, the health directorate said.
The country's total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily test positivity rate rose to 5.76 per cent from Wednesday's 3.88 per cent with 6,200 samples tested during the period.
The country on Wednesday saw 232 cases with zero death.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rates remained static at 97.49 per cent as 114 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent. The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU unveils Tk 922.48cr budget for FY-23
We knew this thing would happen in Cumilla polls: Fakhrul
BNP's nature is to make polls questionable: Quader
SW region pulsating with joy ahead of Padma Bridge opening
Face harassment in getting official recognition
Health Minister urges all to take booster dose
Population and Housing Census 2022 started on Wednesday
Rifat declared Cumilla Mayor officially


Latest News
Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey in first since Khashoggi murder
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft