Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:44 PM
PM seeks support of Japan to become a developed nation

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 434

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday sought the support of Japan and Japan International Cooperation Agency-JICA to fulfill the vision of Bangladesh to turn into a developed nation by 2041.
"I hope Japan and JICA will be with us to fulfill our vision to become a developed nation by 2041," she said.
The premier said this in her video message aired in the celebration programme of the 50 Years of Cooperation between Bangladesh and JICA.
She said Bangladesh is marching forward to fulfill the Father of the Nation's dream of turning Bangladesh into a developed nation. Bangladesh has already attained recognition for graduating to a
developing country in 2026, she added.
Recalling the visit of the then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe to Bangladesh in 2014, she said the both countries affirmed commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
"We have launched the 'Japan-Bangladesh Comprehensive Partnership' to elevate the friendly relationship to a new height. Our comprehensive partnership is now poised to be raised to a strategic partnership in the near future," she said.
Hasina said Bangladesh and Japan have been maintaining and furthering relations based on those values and common interests.
"We believe that sincerity, friendship and mutual respect are the core values for long-lasting bilateral relations," she said.
The PM said Bangladesh and Japan have been enjoying excellent relations since Bangladesh's independence in 1971. "We remain deeply grateful for the invaluable support and contribution of Japan and its people during our War of Liberation," she said.
"We recognize that Japan is one of our most trusted friends and the single largest development partner," she said, adding that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman laid the foundation of Bangladesh-Japan relations through his maiden visit to Tokyo in 1973.
She said it was an honour for her to carry on her father's legacy and she visited Japan in 1992, 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019 to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
Starting from 10.6 million USD commodity grant aid in the financial year 1971-72, JICA's financial assistance portfolio to Bangladesh now stands at 28 billion USD, the PM mentioned.
Matarbari Coal-based Power Plant, Matarbari Port Development Project, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Rail Bridge over the river Jamuna, Metro-rail network at Dhaka city and Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Expansion Project are some of the transformational projects currently being implemented with JICA's assistance, she cited.
On the occasion of the golden jubilee of the cooperation, Hasina conveyed her warmest greetings to the Emperor, the Empress, the Prime Minister and the friendly people of Japan.    -UNB


