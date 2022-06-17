Video
Sher-e-Bangla Medical College will be modernized: Hasanat

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 379

Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee Convener Abul Hasanat Abdullah, MP, on Thursday said Sher-e-Bangla Medical College, Barisal will be modernized with financial support from the Saudi Arabia.
"Treatment is fundamental rights for the people," he told a management committee meeting of the college.
Hasanat said the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gained success in controlling the
Covid-19.
He thanks to the doctors of the hospital for providing treatment to the corona patient. Besides, Hasanat assured to the hospital authority for any kind of help.
Lawmaker Nasrin Jahan Ratna, director of the hospital Professor Dr HM Saiful Islam and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Barishal Jasim Uddin Haider, among others, participated in the meeting.    -BSS



