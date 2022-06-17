Foundation stone of Barishal hi-tech park laid

BARISHAL, June 16: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak has laid the foundation stone of a hi-tech park in Barishal city's Kashipur area on Thursday morning.

The hi-tech park is being built under the 'District-based Hi-tech Park Building Project' undertaken by the Hi-tech Park Authority of the ICT Division.

Besides, the park is being built on 6.5 acres of land at a cost of Tk 170 crore.

The construction of the hi-tech park will be completed within next two years. Once established, at least 1,000 youths will be able to receive training from it. Besides it will create job opportunities for 3,000 youths. -UNB











