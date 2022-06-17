Mass bathing in Buriganga demanding pollution-free river

On the occasion of the World Environment Day 2022, a unique campaign is going to take place on Sunday titled 'Mass Bathing in Buriganga'.

It will be organized by JCI Dhaka North, Waterkeepers Bangladesh, River and Delta Research Center-RDCR, and Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA).

The initiative aims to raise voices to make the water of Buriganga bathable, create a pollution-free environment, and stand by the Buriganga river and its people.

On 5th June morning at Mohammadpur Basila Bridge, hundreds of people, including duty bearers, civil society organizations, researchers, academicians, youth leaders, celebrities, and media personnel, will attend the event.

The Buriganga River is not only economically very important for Dhaka but also a lifeline to the city.

As it connects many areas of the country, around 5.1 million people live along the Buriganga riverbank.

Today, this river is afflicted by the noisome problem of pollution, organisers said.

The chemical waste of mills and factories, household waste, medical waste, sewage, dead animals, plastics, and oil are some of Buriganga's pollutants. As a result, the river is becoming lifeless.

Sharif Jamil, Coordinator of Waterkeepers Bangladesh and General Secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), said, "We all have to work together to save the river Buriganga considering the negative consequences on the environment and lives. Buriganga is losing its life. This is a lifeline to Dhaka. That's why, to save Dhaka, we must save Buriganga."

Mohammad Azaz, Chairman of River and Delta Research Centre, said, "Due to Buriganga's pollution, the surrounding environment, marine life, and people are all suffering. Pollution has destroyed the entire ecological balance. It has a long-term impact. In this mass bathing event, we protest against this pollution."

Md. Sariful Islam, Coordinator of "Mass Bathing in Buriganga" and Vice President of JCI Dhaka North, said, "It is quintessential to protect Buriganga and its biodiversity to protect people's lives, resources, and overall the Dhaka city. Through this unique event, we want to encourage all to save the river from pollution and to make it bathable."

Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), Green Savers, Catch Bangladesh, Connect360, Nongor, DhakaYouthClub, Nodi TV, Nodizatrik, Buriganga River Coalition, RiverBangla, GenLab, River Bangla and Shabujpata also partner with the event. -UNB











