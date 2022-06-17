FAO-Proshika to create 1005 new rooftop gardens in four cities

In next one year, a total of 1,005 rooftop gardens would established in four city corporations - Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Gazipur and Narayaganj - under the 'Dhaka Food System 2040' programme.

With the financial support of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), a non-government organization Proshika Manobik Unnayan Sangstha will implement the 'Promoting Rooftop Gardening in Dhaka Metropolitan Area for Improvement of Nutrition' project, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the project launching programme was held in Agargaon's NGO Bureau office in Dhaka. FAO's senior officials, teachers of different agriculture universities, agriculture scientists, Department of Agriculture Extension officials, representatives of seed companies, city corporations, nursery owners, NGOs and rooftop gardeners attended the programme.











