SUST Press Club gets new body

Members of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) Press Club elected the executive committee for the year 2022-23 in June 2022.

Nazmul Huda of Daily Bhorer Kajog and Abdullah Al Masud of Desh Rupontor have been elected as president and general secretary respectively of Shahjalal University Press Club 18th Executive Committee.

The election to the executive commute began at 12:00pm on the campus and continued till 1:00pm, said chief election commissioner Associate Professor Md Mahbubul Hakim of the Economics Department. He announced the results at 1.30pm.











