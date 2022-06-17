Why not Tk 1cr be given to Kabir as compensation: HC

The High Court on Wednesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why they should not be directed to pay Tk 1 crore as compensation to Kabir Hossain, who lost his left leg after it was squeezed by a launch and the pontoon at Sadarghat while going to his village home in Patuakhali with his wife and daughter to celebrate Eid.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Rajik Al Jalil asked the Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, Chairman of BIWTA and the owner of the Pubali-12 launch to reply to the rule within four weeks.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Tanvir Ahmed filed the writ petition with the HC seeking its directive in this regard.

Before filing the writ petition, Tanvir sent a legal notice after annexing newspaper reports saying that Kabir Hossain, 26, was working as a day labour in an electric fan shop at Nawabpur in the capital. On May 1, a day before Eid-ul-Fitr, Kabir came to Sadarghat with his wife, daughter and three sisters to go to his village home to celebrate Eid. There was a launch for Patuakhali at the wharf but it was full to the brim. Due to this he could not get on the launch with his relatives, the notice said.

After waiting, the Pubali-12 launch started coming to dock. Due to the high speed, it came to the pontoon and pushed hard. Passengers, on the other hand, were under tremendous pressure in the pontoon, the notice said.

At that time, Kabir Hossain's left leg became almost detached from below the knee due to pressure exerted by the launch and the pontoon. His leg below the left knee was amputated. Another man named Shahjalal broke his right leg below the knee. After the incident, Kabir family faced hardship. So, he needs to get cooperation and compensation to run his family, the notice said.

But, the authorities did not get satisfactory reply to the notice. Hence, Tanvir moved before the HC filing a writ petition seeking compensation of Tk 1 crore for the Kabir family. After hearing on the petition, the HC bench on Wednesday issued the rule.












