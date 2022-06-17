Premier Bank relocates Satarkul, Keraniganj SME branch

As part of the effort to continuously improve banking services, The Premier Bank Limited relocated Satarkul and Keraniganj SME Branches.

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture Division inaugurated the new location (Holding No. 238, 1st floor, Abdullabagh Mor, Satarkul Road, Badda, Dhaka) of Satarkul Branch as chief guest. Md. Jahangir Alam, Councilor, Ward No. 37 of Dhaka North City Corporation; Md. Sheikh Selim, Councillor, Ward No. 38 of Dhaka North City Corporation; Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing & PR Division; Md. Abdul Motallib, FVP and Head of Satarkul Branch along with local eminent business personalities and dignitaries attended the program.

Mohd. Jamil Hossain, CMA, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division, inaugurated the new location (Saba Complex, 2nd floor, Shahid Delwar Hossain Road, East Aganagar, Keranigonj, Dhaka) of Keraniganj SME Branch as chief guest. Md. Jahangir Shah, Chairman, Aganagar Union Parishad; Md. Majharul Islam, SAVP and Manager of Keranigonj SME Branch along with local eminent businessmen and dignitaries attended the programme.