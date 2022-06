BANKING EVENT

Nahid Farzana, Head of Cards, Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL); S M Ziaul Hoque FLMI, CEO and Mohammed Amdad Ullah, DMD, Chartered Life Insurance Company Ltd and others pose at the launching of co-branded Visa cards, held at the Chartered Life Insurance's head office in the city recently. Payroll debit and prepaid co-branded cards will be available for the Chartered Life Insurance employees while policyholders of the company will be able to get debit cards.