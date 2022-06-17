Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

Bank Asia, BB holds month-long training for SME Entrepreneurs

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Desk

Bank Asia, BB holds month-long training for SME Entrepreneurs

Bank Asia, BB holds month-long training for SME Entrepreneurs

Bank Asia Ltd., in association with Bangladesh Bank, organized a month-long 'Entrepreneurship Development Programme' for SME entrepreneurs at Cox's Bazar recently, says a press release.
On the concluding day of the training programme, certificates were handed over to 25 participants who were selected from 200 applicants.
Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia was the chief guest and Md. Arifuzzaman, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank was the special guest of the closing ceremony of training program. Md. Jahid Iqbal, Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank, Md. Shaminoor Rahman, Head of MSME of Bank Asia Ltd, B M Shahidul Haque, Head of Bank Asia Institute of Training and  Development (BAITD), Md. Nasimul Haque, Head of Cox's Bazar Branch of Bank Asia Ltd, were present.
The training program is intended to equip the new entrepreneurs with required business skills, contribute to the country's economic growth and foster employment generation. The program was funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) of SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank relocates Satarkul, Keraniganj SME branch
BANKING EVENT
Bank Asia, BB holds month-long training for SME Entrepreneurs
TEI GET to promote renewable energy in BD
BARVIDA holds EC election tomorrow
JICA keen to contribute more in power, energy
BB to release new notes from June 29
Global remittances likely to hit $5.4 trillion by 2030


Latest News
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
US imposes sanctions on Iranian petrochemical network
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft