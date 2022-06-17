

Bank Asia, BB holds month-long training for SME Entrepreneurs

On the concluding day of the training programme, certificates were handed over to 25 participants who were selected from 200 applicants.

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia was the chief guest and Md. Arifuzzaman, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank was the special guest of the closing ceremony of training program. Md. Jahid Iqbal, Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank, Md. Shaminoor Rahman, Head of MSME of Bank Asia Ltd, B M Shahidul Haque, Head of Bank Asia Institute of Training and Development (BAITD), Md. Nasimul Haque, Head of Cox's Bazar Branch of Bank Asia Ltd, were present.

The training program is intended to equip the new entrepreneurs with required business skills, contribute to the country's economic growth and foster employment generation. The program was funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) of SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank.



Bank Asia Ltd., in association with Bangladesh Bank, organized a month-long 'Entrepreneurship Development Programme' for SME entrepreneurs at Cox's Bazar recently, says a press release.On the concluding day of the training programme, certificates were handed over to 25 participants who were selected from 200 applicants.Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia was the chief guest and Md. Arifuzzaman, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank was the special guest of the closing ceremony of training program. Md. Jahid Iqbal, Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank, Md. Shaminoor Rahman, Head of MSME of Bank Asia Ltd, B M Shahidul Haque, Head of Bank Asia Institute of Training and Development (BAITD), Md. Nasimul Haque, Head of Cox's Bazar Branch of Bank Asia Ltd, were present.The training program is intended to equip the new entrepreneurs with required business skills, contribute to the country's economic growth and foster employment generation. The program was funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) of SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank.